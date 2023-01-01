Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Fluency SIEM: AI-driven SIEM with streaming analytics, UEBA, and autonomous SOC workflows. built by Fluency Security. Core capabilities include Real-time streaming data ingestion, parsing, and normalization, Inline streaming analytics engine for immediate threat detection, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with identity clustering..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.