1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..

Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.