AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Fluency SIEM: AI-driven SIEM with streaming analytics, UEBA, and autonomous SOC workflows. built by Fluency Security. Core capabilities include Real-time streaming data ingestion, parsing, and normalization, Inline streaming analytics engine for immediate threat detection, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with identity clustering..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.