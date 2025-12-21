Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Versa Secure SD-LAN: Software-defined LAN switching with Zero Trust security and centralized mgmt. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Zero Trust policy enforcement within switching fabric, Continuous real-time posture assessment, Microsegmentation for users, devices, and applications..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.