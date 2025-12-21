Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

dope.security dope: Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control. built by dope.security. Core capabilities include On-device proxy running directly on the endpoint, Security Service Edge (SSE) for controlling internet, SaaS, and internal app access, AI-driven autonomous decision layer replacing manual security rules and tuning..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.