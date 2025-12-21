Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments is a commercial network detection and response tool by Clear Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented network monitoring will see immediate value in Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments because it surfaces the unmanaged nodes and blind spots that create regulatory and operational risk before a breach does. The service maps asset inventory gaps that most organizations discover only during incident response, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions. Skip this if your network is already fully instrumented or if you need continuous monitoring baked into your existing detection stack rather than a dedicated assessment service.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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