Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.