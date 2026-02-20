AI EdgeLabs NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by AI EdgeLabs. Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments is a commercial network detection and response tool by Clear Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing cloud and hybrid infrastructure need AI EdgeLabs NDR because it detects lateral movement and data exfiltration in real time without the CPU drag that forces most organizations to compromise on packet visibility. The kernel agent runs in under 5% CPU across 48 concurrent interfaces while maintaining sub-millisecond latency at 50+ Gbps, which means you're not choosing between monitoring depth and operational overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes detection and analysis over post-breach workflows, leaving orchestration to your existing SOAR.
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented network monitoring will see immediate value in Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments because it surfaces the unmanaged nodes and blind spots that create regulatory and operational risk before a breach does. The service maps asset inventory gaps that most organizations discover only during incident response, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions. Skip this if your network is already fully instrumented or if you need continuous monitoring baked into your existing detection stack rather than a dedicated assessment service.
AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.
Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes.
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs NDR vs Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments for your network detection and response needs.
AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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