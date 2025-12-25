13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..

Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.