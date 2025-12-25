13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments is a commercial network detection and response tool by Clear Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented network monitoring will see immediate value in Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments because it surfaces the unmanaged nodes and blind spots that create regulatory and operational risk before a breach does. The service maps asset inventory gaps that most organizations discover only during incident response, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions. Skip this if your network is already fully instrumented or if you need continuous monitoring baked into your existing detection stack rather than a dedicated assessment service.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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