Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is a commercial mobile device management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Teams managing mixed fleets of Windows, Mac, and Linux devices alongside mobile will find JumpCloud MDM's cross-OS agent approach more practical than mobile-only platforms, especially when patch management and conditional access need to work across all endpoints. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including Platform Security and Identity Management, with native Zero-Touch Enrollment that eliminates manual provisioning overhead at scale. Skip this if your organization is iOS-only or already standardized on Jamf; JumpCloud's strength is breadth across operating systems, not depth in any single one.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM): MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) differentiates with Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks integrates with Google Admin Console, Google Workspace. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) integrates with Apple Business Manager, Apple School Manager, Jamf. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute for Chromebooks and JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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