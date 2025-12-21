Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM): MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.