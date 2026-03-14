Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM): MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.