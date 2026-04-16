Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiden is a commercial mobile device management tool by Aiden. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is a commercial mobile device management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Teams managing mixed fleets of Windows, Mac, and Linux devices alongside mobile will find JumpCloud MDM's cross-OS agent approach more practical than mobile-only platforms, especially when patch management and conditional access need to work across all endpoints. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including Platform Security and Identity Management, with native Zero-Touch Enrollment that eliminates manual provisioning overhead at scale. Skip this if your organization is iOS-only or already standardized on Jamf; JumpCloud's strength is breadth across operating systems, not depth in any single one.
Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery.
MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android
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Common questions about comparing Aiden vs JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) for your mobile device management needs.
Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..
JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM): MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiden differentiates with Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) differentiates with Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support.
Aiden is developed by Aiden. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiden integrates with Windows Autopilot. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) integrates with Apple Business Manager, Apple School Manager, Jamf. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aiden and JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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