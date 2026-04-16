Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..

JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM): MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.