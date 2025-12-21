Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.