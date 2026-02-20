Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.