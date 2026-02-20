Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Fleet Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Fleet Device Management. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
IT and security teams managing heterogeneous device fleets across macOS, Windows, Linux, and mobile will find Fleet Device Management's cross-platform reach genuinely useful; most competitors force separate tooling per OS or exclude Linux entirely. The open-source foundation with commercial support and zero-touch enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot means faster onboarding without vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection and response capabilities or prioritizes cloud-native device management over on-premises control; Fleet is configuration and inventory focused, not threat-hunting oriented.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile.
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Fleet Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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