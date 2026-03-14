Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Fleet Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Fleet Device Management. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
IT and security teams managing heterogeneous device fleets across macOS, Windows, Linux, and mobile will find Fleet Device Management's cross-platform reach genuinely useful; most competitors force separate tooling per OS or exclude Linux entirely. The open-source foundation with commercial support and zero-touch enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot means faster onboarding without vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection and response capabilities or prioritizes cloud-native device management over on-premises control; Fleet is configuration and inventory focused, not threat-hunting oriented.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs Fleet Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. Fleet Device Management differentiates with Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Fleet Device Management is developed by Fleet Device Management. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot integrates with Microsoft Intune, Microsoft 365, Windows Autopilot. Fleet Device Management integrates with Apple Business Manager, Windows Autopilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and Fleet Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover Configuration Management, Windows, Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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