AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..

Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.