Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Zero Networks Microsegmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Zero Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Zero Networks Microsegmentation
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with lateral movement after breaches will find immediate value in Zero Networks Microsegmentation's automated policy generation, which cuts weeks off manual segmentation work and eliminates the blank-slate complexity that kills most microsegmentation projects. The platform's zero open ports architecture and identity-based access controls directly address NIST PR.AA by restricting logical asset access to authenticated users only, reducing your attack surface without requiring network redesign. Skip this if your organization lacks basic network visibility or identity hygiene; Zero Networks assumes you can feed it clean asset and user data to work with.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Zero Networks Microsegmentation for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Zero Networks Microsegmentation: Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Automated network microsegmentation, Identity-based access segmentation, Secure remote access for employees and vendors..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Zero Networks Microsegmentation differentiates with Automated network microsegmentation, Identity-based access segmentation, Secure remote access for employees and vendors.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Zero Networks Microsegmentation is developed by Zero Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Zero Networks Microsegmentation serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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