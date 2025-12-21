Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Zero Networks Microsegmentation: Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Automated network microsegmentation, Identity-based access segmentation, Secure remote access for employees and vendors..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.