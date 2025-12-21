Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. VeilNet is a commercial agentic ai security tool by VeilNet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
SMBs and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across multiple clouds need VeilNet's network-layer microsegmentation because it consolidates what used to require separate load balancers, ingress controllers, proxies, and VPNs into one access control plane. The OAuth2 integration and default-deny architecture map directly to NIST PR.AA, and the self-healing network with automatic rerouting handles failover without manual intervention. Skip this if your primary concern is endpoint detection or if you're standardized on a single cloud with minimal agent-to-agent communication; VeilNet's complexity pays off only when cross-network connectivity is your actual problem.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Zero trust network platform for securing AI agentic systems
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs VeilNet for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
VeilNet: Zero trust network platform for securing AI agentic systems. built by VeilNet. Core capabilities include Network-layer microsegmentation for AI agents, OAuth2 authentication integration, Automatic cross-cloud and cross-network connectivity..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. VeilNet differentiates with Network-layer microsegmentation for AI agents, OAuth2 authentication integration, Automatic cross-cloud and cross-network connectivity.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. VeilNet is developed by VeilNet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and VeilNet serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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