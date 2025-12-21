Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Twingate Zero Trust Platform is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Twingate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple resource types will get the most from Twingate Zero Trust Platform because it eliminates the VPN entirely and replaces it with direct-to-resource connectivity tied to device posture and identity, cutting the attack surface that comes with traditional network access. The platform covers PR.AA and PR.IR in NIST CSF 2.0 through least privilege automation and device-specific controls, with session recording for auditability. Skip this if you need deep forensic capabilities post-breach; Twingate prioritizes access control over detection and response workflows.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Twingate Zero Trust Platform for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Twingate Zero Trust Platform: Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control. built by Twingate. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access for remote resource access, Device security controls with specific device requirements, Least privilege access automation..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Twingate Zero Trust Platform differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access for remote resource access, Device security controls with specific device requirements, Least privilege access automation.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Twingate Zero Trust Platform is developed by Twingate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Twingate Zero Trust Platform serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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