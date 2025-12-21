Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Twingate Zero Trust Platform: Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control. built by Twingate. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access for remote resource access, Device security controls with specific device requirements, Least privilege access automation..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.