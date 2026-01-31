1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

Twingate Zero Trust Platform: Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control. built by Twingate. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access for remote resource access, Device security controls with specific device requirements, Least privilege access automation..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.