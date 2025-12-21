Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Pomerium Enterprise: Self-hosted Zero Trust access proxy for securing human, service, and AI agent access. built by Pomerium. Core capabilities include Identity-aware proxy for Zero Trust access, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Time-bound access controls..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.