Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Pomerium Enterprise is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Pomerium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing mixed human, service, and AI agent access will get the most from Pomerium Enterprise because it's one of the few self-hosted proxies that treats AI workflows as a first-class access problem, not an afterthought. The platform covers PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) through time-bound policies and audit trails, giving you authorization visibility across autonomous systems where traditional PAM fails. Skip this if your organization lacks the infrastructure expertise to run and maintain an on-premises proxy, or if you need vendor-managed SaaS with near-zero operational overhead; Pomerium's value scales with your willingness to own the deployment.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Self-hosted Zero Trust access proxy for securing human, service, and AI agent access
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Pomerium Enterprise for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Pomerium Enterprise: Self-hosted Zero Trust access proxy for securing human, service, and AI agent access. built by Pomerium. Core capabilities include Identity-aware proxy for Zero Trust access, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Time-bound access controls..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Pomerium Enterprise differentiates with Identity-aware proxy for Zero Trust access, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Time-bound access controls.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Pomerium Enterprise is developed by Pomerium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Pomerium Enterprise serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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