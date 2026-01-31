1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

Pomerium Enterprise: Self-hosted Zero Trust access proxy for securing human, service, and AI agent access. built by Pomerium. Core capabilities include Identity-aware proxy for Zero Trust access, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Time-bound access controls..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.