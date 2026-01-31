Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Pomerium Enterprise is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Pomerium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing mixed human, service, and AI agent access will get the most from Pomerium Enterprise because it's one of the few self-hosted proxies that treats AI workflows as a first-class access problem, not an afterthought. The platform covers PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) through time-bound policies and audit trails, giving you authorization visibility across autonomous systems where traditional PAM fails. Skip this if your organization lacks the infrastructure expertise to run and maintain an on-premises proxy, or if you need vendor-managed SaaS with near-zero operational overhead; Pomerium's value scales with your willingness to own the deployment.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Self-hosted Zero Trust access proxy for securing human, service, and AI agent access
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Pomerium Enterprise for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Pomerium Enterprise: Self-hosted Zero Trust access proxy for securing human, service, and AI agent access. built by Pomerium. Core capabilities include Identity-aware proxy for Zero Trust access, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Time-bound access controls..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust differentiates with Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks. Pomerium Enterprise differentiates with Identity-aware proxy for Zero Trust access, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Time-bound access controls.
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Pomerium Enterprise is developed by Pomerium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Pomerium Enterprise serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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