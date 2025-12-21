Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

NetBird Secure: Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption. built by NetBird. Core capabilities include Granular network segmentation with group-based access policies, Peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, Multi-factor authentication via identity provider integration..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.