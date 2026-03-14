Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

NetBird Secure: Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption. built by NetBird. Core capabilities include Granular network segmentation with group-based access policies, Peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, Multi-factor authentication via identity provider integration..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.