Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. NetBird Secure is a commercial zero trust network access tool by NetBird. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Startups and SMBs moving beyond VPN will get immediate value from NetBird Secure's peer-to-peer architecture, which cuts infrastructure costs while enforcing zero trust without adding management overhead. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls and PR.IR infrastructure resilience, with device-level contextual rules that actually work for distributed teams without requiring a security team to babysit policy drift. Skip this if you need rich forensics or need to audit every byte that crossed your network; NetBird prioritizes access control over the continuous monitoring depth that mature enterprises demand.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs NetBird Secure for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
NetBird Secure: Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption. built by NetBird. Core capabilities include Granular network segmentation with group-based access policies, Peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, Multi-factor authentication via identity provider integration..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. NetBird Secure differentiates with Granular network segmentation with group-based access policies, Peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, Multi-factor authentication via identity provider integration.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. NetBird Secure is developed by NetBird. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus integrates with Azure Active Directory, Google, Apple, Okta, Microsoft. NetBird Secure integrates with Google Workspace, Okta, Azure. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agilicus and NetBird Secure serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA, Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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