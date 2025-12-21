Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Illumio Policy Compute Engine is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling hybrid infrastructure should buy Illumio Policy Compute Engine for its ability to enforce least-privilege access at scale without requiring network redesign. The platform ingests real-time telemetry across cloud and on-premises environments and converts application dependencies into executable policy, reducing the manual labor that kills most microsegmentation projects; NIST PR.IR coverage reflects that infrastructure-first design. Skip this if your organization lacks mature application inventory or isn't ready to commit to dependency mapping as foundational work; Illumio excels at containment and policy automation, not at discovery shortcuts.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Illumio Policy Compute Engine for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Illumio Policy Compute Engine: Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Application dependency mapping, Policy simulation and modeling, Context-aware policy computation using metadata..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Illumio Policy Compute Engine differentiates with Application dependency mapping, Policy simulation and modeling, Context-aware policy computation using metadata.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Illumio Policy Compute Engine is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Illumio Policy Compute Engine serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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