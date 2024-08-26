Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.