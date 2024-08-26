Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Alkira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing perimeter-based network access with identity controls will see immediate value in Alkira Zero Trust Network Access, particularly when consolidating access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform's continuous authentication and real-time behavior monitoring directly address NIST PR.AA requirements without requiring parallel legacy infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs app-layer threat detection or behavioral analytics beyond access decisions; Alkira focuses strictly on the access gate, not what happens after users or services pass through it.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Alkira Zero Trust Network Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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