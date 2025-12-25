Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User Trust Level assessment using AI and analytics, Centralized identity data consolidation and analytics, Administrator account monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.