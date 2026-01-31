Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to detect compromised admin accounts and risky sessions will find Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response most valuable; its User Trust Level assessment uses behavioral analytics to flag anomalies that rule-based tools miss. The solution maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring with actual incident characterization rather than alert spam. Skip this if you need response automation beyond access enforcement; Duo prioritizes detection and manual remediation over orchestrated playbooks, which requires your team to act on findings rather than letting the tool decide next steps.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User Trust Level assessment using AI and analytics, Centralized identity data consolidation and analytics, Administrator account monitoring..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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