Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to detect compromised admin accounts and risky sessions will find Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response most valuable; its User Trust Level assessment uses behavioral analytics to flag anomalies that rule-based tools miss. The solution maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring with actual incident characterization rather than alert spam. Skip this if you need response automation beyond access enforcement; Duo prioritizes detection and manual remediation over orchestrated playbooks, which requires your team to act on findings rather than letting the tool decide next steps.