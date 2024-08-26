Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Account Protector is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Akamai. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against credential abuse and account takeover should pick Akamai Account Protector for its device and network profiling that catches anomalies before login completes, not after. Its real-time risk scoring across the entire account lifecycle, combined with edge-native mitigation, means you're blocking threats at velocity rather than investigating them in logs afterward. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or deep integration with your existing identity platform; Account Protector is built for prevention and speeds past most ITDR tools on the detect-and-stop cycle.
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to detect compromised admin accounts and risky sessions will find Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response most valuable; its User Trust Level assessment uses behavioral analytics to flag anomalies that rule-based tools miss. The solution maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring with actual incident characterization rather than alert spam. Skip this if you need response automation beyond access enforcement; Duo prioritizes detection and manual remediation over orchestrated playbooks, which requires your team to act on findings rather than letting the tool decide next steps.
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Account Protector vs Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User Trust Level assessment using AI and analytics, Centralized identity data consolidation and analytics, Administrator account monitoring..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Account Protector differentiates with User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) differentiates with User Trust Level assessment using AI and analytics, Centralized identity data consolidation and analytics, Administrator account monitoring.
Akamai Account Protector is developed by Akamai. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Account Protector and Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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