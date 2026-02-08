Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to detect compromised admin accounts and risky sessions will find Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response most valuable; its User Trust Level assessment uses behavioral analytics to flag anomalies that rule-based tools miss. The solution maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring with actual incident characterization rather than alert spam. Skip this if you need response automation beyond access enforcement; Duo prioritizes detection and manual remediation over orchestrated playbooks, which requires your team to act on findings rather than letting the tool decide next steps.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User Trust Level assessment using AI and analytics, Centralized identity data consolidation and analytics, Administrator account monitoring..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) differentiates with User Trust Level assessment using AI and analytics, Centralized identity data consolidation and analytics, Administrator account monitoring.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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