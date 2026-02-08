8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User Trust Level assessment using AI and analytics, Centralized identity data consolidation and analytics, Administrator account monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.