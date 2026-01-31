6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) is a commercial vpn tool by 6WIND. Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR)
Mid-market and enterprise carriers need 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) if your routing infrastructure must run across bare metal, VMs, and containers without ripping out legacy systems. The tool handles IPsec VPN, CGNAT, and L3/L4 filtering in a single software stack that deploys on x86 and ARM, which matters when your network spans incompatible hardware generations. Skip this if you're a cloud-native shop expecting container-first tooling; VSR is built for operators managing hybrid physical-virtual networks, not startups standardizing on Kubernetes alone.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
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Common questions about comparing 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) vs Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for your vpn needs.
6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR): Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises. built by 6WIND. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT)..
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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