ACRA EDGE: Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments. built by Valarian Technologies. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Self-contained infrastructure operation, Mobile deployment capability, Physical data control..

Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.