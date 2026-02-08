ACRA EDGE is a commercial vpn tool by Valarian Technologies. Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams operating in disconnected or contested environments need ACRA EDGE for its ability to run complete communications infrastructure on isolated hardware without reliance on cloud connectivity or external dependencies. The on-premises, self-contained deployment model directly addresses NIST PR.IR requirements for infrastructure resilience while eliminating the attack surface that comes with centralized backends. Skip this if your organization needs integration with existing enterprise authentication systems or expects vendor-managed updates; ACRA EDGE's forward-deployed model trades operational convenience for physical control and zero-trace operation.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
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Common questions about comparing ACRA EDGE vs Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for your vpn needs.
ACRA EDGE: Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments. built by Valarian Technologies. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Self-contained infrastructure operation, Mobile deployment capability, Physical data control..
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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