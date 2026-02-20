Armour Communications Desktop: Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10. built by Armour Communications. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include License-activated secure communications, Windows 10 desktop client, Trial access available on request..

Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.