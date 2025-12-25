Accops HyLite: HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include HTML5 browser-based access without client installation, Multi-factor authentication, Device entry control..

Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.