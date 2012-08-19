6Guard (IPv6 attack detector) is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending dual-stack networks or lab environments will find 6Guard valuable for IPv6-specific intrusion detection, a gap most mainstream IDS platforms still leave uncovered. Backed by The Honeynet Project and built during Google Summer of Code 2012, it brings credibility to a niche that typically gets ignored until an IPv6 attack actually lands. Skip this if you need production-grade threat hunting across IPv4 and IPv6 simultaneously; at 43 GitHub stars and no commercial support, 6Guard works best as a specialized sensor for organizations that have already decided IPv6 monitoring is a separate line item.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 6Guard (IPv6 attack detector) vs Array ASI SSL Intercept for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector): 6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization..
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox