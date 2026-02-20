Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive data across cloud apps and endpoints should pick Netskope One DLP for its real-time coaching against risky behavior, which catches careless uploads and generative AI misuse before they happen rather than just blocking them after. The platform covers network, cloud, endpoint, and email simultaneously with centralized policy management, meaning you're not stitching together five different tools to get consistent enforcement. Skip this if your data lives mostly on-premises and you need deep integration with legacy DLP appliances; Netskope's strength is cloud-first organizations where SaaS sprawl is the actual problem.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of sensitive data including PII, payment card numbers, and intellectual property, Contextual data protection based on identity, device, behavior, browser, location, and activity, Real-time monitoring and enforcement across network, cloud, endpoint, and email..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) differentiates with Automatic discovery of sensitive data including PII, payment card numbers, and intellectual property, Contextual data protection based on identity, device, behavior, browser, location, and activity, Real-time monitoring and enforcement across network, cloud, endpoint, and email.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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