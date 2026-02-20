689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of sensitive data including PII, payment card numbers, and intellectual property, Contextual data protection based on identity, device, behavior, browser, location, and activity, Real-time monitoring and enforcement across network, cloud, endpoint, and email..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.