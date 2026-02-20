689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial data loss prevention tool by 689Cloud. Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Actifile Data Leakage Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox