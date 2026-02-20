Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of sensitive data including PII, payment card numbers, and intellectual property, Contextual data protection based on identity, device, behavior, browser, location, and activity, Real-time monitoring and enforcement across network, cloud, endpoint, and email..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.