Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive data across cloud apps and endpoints should pick Netskope One DLP for its real-time coaching against risky behavior, which catches careless uploads and generative AI misuse before they happen rather than just blocking them after. The platform covers network, cloud, endpoint, and email simultaneously with centralized policy management, meaning you're not stitching together five different tools to get consistent enforcement. Skip this if your data lives mostly on-premises and you need deep integration with legacy DLP appliances; Netskope's strength is cloud-first organizations where SaaS sprawl is the actual problem.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of sensitive data including PII, payment card numbers, and intellectual property, Contextual data protection based on identity, device, behavior, browser, location, and activity, Real-time monitoring and enforcement across network, cloud, endpoint, and email..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) differentiates with Automatic discovery of sensitive data including PII, payment card numbers, and intellectual property, Contextual data protection based on identity, device, behavior, browser, location, and activity, Real-time monitoring and enforcement across network, cloud, endpoint, and email.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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