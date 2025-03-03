42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. @hapi/crumb is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Hapi framework teams who need lightweight CSRF protection without external dependencies should reach for @hapi/crumb; it integrates directly into request lifecycle with minimal configuration overhead. The tool has 170 GitHub stars and sees active maintenance within the hapi ecosystem, signaling real production adoption. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need CSRF defense that works across multiple frameworks; @hapi/crumb is purpose-built for hapi applications and won't generalize.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs @hapi/crumb for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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