42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.