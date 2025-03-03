42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.