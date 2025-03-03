Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Mend API Security is a commercial api security tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Mend API Security for its reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes noise by showing you which vulnerabilities in your dependencies can be exploited through your API surface. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA in one workflow with repository integration that runs in CI/CD without asking developers to context-switch, and the NIST Supply Chain Risk Management coverage reflects a vendor that understands open source composition matters more than marketing does. Skip this if your primary need is runtime API threat detection; Mend focuses on finding and fixing flaws earlier in the lifecycle, not blocking malicious requests in production.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs Mend API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. Mend API Security differentiates with API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. Mend API Security is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and Mend API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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