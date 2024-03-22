Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.

AzureC2Relay

Red teamers and penetration testers running Cobalt Strike campaigns through Azure need AzureC2Relay to hide C2 traffic behind legitimate cloud infrastructure without burning blue team detections on obviously malicious beacon patterns. The tool validates traffic against your Malleable C2 profile before relaying through an Azure Function, meaning only properly authenticated beacons get through; attackers often skip this layer and get caught on the first anomalous request. Skip this if you're not already deeply comfortable with Azure Functions, Malleable C2 profiles, and infrastructure-as-code deployments; the 236 GitHub stars reflect a small, skilled audience rather than a tool that abstracts away operator complexity.