3GL is a free offensive security tool. Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage is a commercial offensive security tool by Black Hills Information Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage
Penetration testers and offensive security teams validating attack surface coverage will find real value in Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage for subdomain enumeration and third-party service discovery that testing frameworks often miss. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, giving you asset visibility and risk context before you run exploits. Skip this if you're looking for continuous DNS monitoring or threat detection; this is a recon workbench, not a defensive control.
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs
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Common questions about comparing 3GL vs Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage for your offensive security needs.
3GL: 3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502..
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage: DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include DNS record checking, Subdomain enumeration for high-value targets, Third-party service identification..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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