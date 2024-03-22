3GL is a free offensive security tool. Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation is a commercial offensive security tool by Attify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building IoT device attack capabilities should choose Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation for its hands-on firmware and hardware exploitation training, which directly addresses the gap most offensive teams hit when moving beyond network pentesting into silicon-level attacks. The course covers the rare combination of JTAG debugging, ARM/MIPS binary reversing, and glitch attack techniques that your team will actually need to compromise modern IoT devices, and the vendor's five-person structure means instruction stays grounded in real exploitation work rather than theoretical frameworks. Skip this if your IoT testing stays at the application layer or if you need a generalist tool that covers multiple device types without deep specialization; Attify assumes you're already comfortable with low-level reverse engineering and want to compress months of self-teaching into structured methodology.
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation
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Common questions about comparing 3GL vs Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation for your offensive security needs.
3GL: 3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502..
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation: Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation. built by Attify. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include IoT pentesting strategy creation and attack surface exploration, Firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, JTAG identification and debugging..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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