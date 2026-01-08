360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker: Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Email address data breach scanning, Dark web monitoring for exposed data, Instant breach detection results..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.