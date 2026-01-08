360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker is a free digital risk protection tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing persistent PII exposure across multiple threat surfaces should use 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard for its 10-second dashboard refresh rate and verified SOC analysis of removals,speed matters when data brokers republish stolen records. The tool covers open, deep, and dark web monitoring with granular remediation tracking, addressing the full detection-to-action cycle that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE require. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial data compromise rather than managing exposure that's already public; 360 Privacy assumes your data is out there and focuses on visibility and removal, not prevention.
Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker
Security teams and individuals who need a fast, hassle-free way to check if their email appears in known breaches should start with Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker; the free model means zero friction for testing before committing budget elsewhere. The tool's dark web monitoring component and instant results make it useful for rapid triage during incident response or employee notification workflows. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire organization or sophisticated remediation workflows; this is a point-in-time checker, not a platform.
Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources
Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard vs Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..
Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker: Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Email address data breach scanning, Dark web monitoring for exposed data, Instant breach detection results..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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