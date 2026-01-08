360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker: Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Email address data breach scanning, Dark web monitoring for exposed data, Instant breach detection results..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.