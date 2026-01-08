360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker: Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Email address data breach scanning, Dark web monitoring for exposed data, Instant breach detection results..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.