360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Allure Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand reputation and credential exposure across multiple geographies need Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring for its human-vetted intelligence that actually reduces false positives; the team processes 300,000 web pages hourly across 52 languages and authenticated channels (Telegram, Discord, Tor, I2P) that automated-only competitors simply cannot access at scale. The actionable alerts include recommended response steps, cutting investigation time significantly for teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk management over direct threat detection; NIST coverage here emphasizes adverse event analysis rather than the upstream controls needed for vendor vetting.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts. built by Allure Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human-vetted, expert-curated dark web intelligence reports, Continuous data collection (~300,000 web pages/hour, 24/7/365) across 52 languages, Authenticated, account-level access to deep and dark web channels..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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