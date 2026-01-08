360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Allure Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing persistent PII exposure across multiple threat surfaces should use 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard for its 10-second dashboard refresh rate and verified SOC analysis of removals,speed matters when data brokers republish stolen records. The tool covers open, deep, and dark web monitoring with granular remediation tracking, addressing the full detection-to-action cycle that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE require. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial data compromise rather than managing exposure that's already public; 360 Privacy assumes your data is out there and focuses on visibility and removal, not prevention.
Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand reputation and credential exposure across multiple geographies need Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring for its human-vetted intelligence that actually reduces false positives; the team processes 300,000 web pages hourly across 52 languages and authenticated channels (Telegram, Discord, Tor, I2P) that automated-only competitors simply cannot access at scale. The actionable alerts include recommended response steps, cutting investigation time significantly for teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk management over direct threat detection; NIST coverage here emphasizes adverse event analysis rather than the upstream controls needed for vendor vetting.
Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources
Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard vs Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..
Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts. built by Allure Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human-vetted, expert-curated dark web intelligence reports, Continuous data collection (~300,000 web pages/hour, 24/7/365) across 52 languages, Authenticated, account-level access to deep and dark web channels..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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