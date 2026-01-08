360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Allure Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand reputation and credential exposure across multiple geographies need Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring for its human-vetted intelligence that actually reduces false positives; the team processes 300,000 web pages hourly across 52 languages and authenticated channels (Telegram, Discord, Tor, I2P) that automated-only competitors simply cannot access at scale. The actionable alerts include recommended response steps, cutting investigation time significantly for teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk management over direct threat detection; NIST coverage here emphasizes adverse event analysis rather than the upstream controls needed for vendor vetting.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts. built by Allure Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human-vetted, expert-curated dark web intelligence reports, Continuous data collection (~300,000 web pages/hour, 24/7/365) across 52 languages, Authenticated, account-level access to deep and dark web channels..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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