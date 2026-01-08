360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts. built by Allure Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human-vetted, expert-curated dark web intelligence reports, Continuous data collection (~300,000 web pages/hour, 24/7/365) across 52 languages, Authenticated, account-level access to deep and dark web channels..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.