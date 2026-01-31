Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password SaaS Manager is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by 1Password. Reco Identity Access Governance is a commercial sspm tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will move fastest with 1Password SaaS Manager because its AI detection actually surfaces apps your Okta logs miss, then automates the entire lifecycle from provisioning through orphaned account cleanup. The platform covers all three NIST asset and access control pillars (ID.AM, PR.AA, GV.SC), which means you're getting discovery, governance, and spend visibility in one tool rather than stitching three. Skip this if your SaaS footprint is under 50 apps or you need deep integration with every niche vendor; 1Password's strength is breadth and speed, not replacing your best-of-breed IAM.
Reco Identity Access Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS sprawl should start with Reco Identity Access Governance; its AI-powered behavior analysis actually catches over-privileged accounts that static entitlement reviews miss, which is why it maps cross-application identity relationships instead of auditing in silos. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM effectively, with real-time monitoring that catches dormant accounts before they become breach vectors. Skip this if your identity stack is on-premises heavy or if you need deep integration with legacy directory services; Reco assumes you're primarily SaaS-native.
SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform
AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments
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Common questions about comparing 1Password SaaS Manager vs Reco Identity Access Governance for your shadow it discovery needs.
1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..
Reco Identity Access Governance: AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments. built by Reco. Core capabilities include AI-powered Identity Context Agent for behavior analysis, Cross-application identity relationship mapping, Over-privileged account detection and remediation..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password SaaS Manager differentiates with Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning. Reco Identity Access Governance differentiates with AI-powered Identity Context Agent for behavior analysis, Cross-application identity relationship mapping, Over-privileged account detection and remediation.
1Password SaaS Manager is developed by 1Password. Reco Identity Access Governance is developed by Reco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password SaaS Manager and Reco Identity Access Governance serve similar Shadow IT Discovery use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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